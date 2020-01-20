Sydney Strange’s stat line on Jan. 15 included five points, three rebounds and one assist as the junior helped Hollins University earn an Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball win.
However, this triumph – a 78-73 overtime victory over Emory & Henry – held special meaning for the former Castlewood High School standout.
“Our win against Emory & Henry was the best win that I have ever had playing for Hollins,” Strange said. “The amount of work we had put in is starting to pay off. With some losses before that game it was a great recovery to continue our season with momentum.”
Elizabeth Jones (George Wythe), Taylor Gilbert (Abingdon), Callie Haderer (John Battle) and Tori Powers (Gate City) scored for E&H, while Sydney McKinney (Union) and Peyton Williams (Northwood) were sidelined with injuries for the Wasps.
In a game featuring several players from far Southwest Virginia, Strange certainly made her mark.
“Sydney played outstanding,” said Hollins coach Emilee Dunton. “This was the first time this season she started. She took full advantage of the opportunity. Defensively, she came up with major stops and offensively, hit a 3-pointer in overtime to put us up five and seal the victory.”
Lenah Clements led Hollins with 27 points. Clements is a freshman from Greensville County, which lost to Wise County Central in the 2019 VHSL Class 2 state finals.
Hollins has an 8-7 record and Strange is averaging 2.3 points per game.
“This season has been one of the strongest seasons Hollins has seen in several years,” Strange said. “We are a young team just trying to compete with the established programs in the ODAC. This is our coach’s second year at Hollins and she is starting to build our program.”
Strange happens to be a two-sport athlete at Hollins as she scored six goals during the 2019 season for the school’s lacrosse team.
“My freshman year I was the team manager for our lacrosse team and enjoyed picking up the stick during practice just to try it out,” Strange said. “It was one of the few sports I had never tried before. Last year I decided to play when a new coach [Kate Keagins] took over the program. I didn’t know much about lacrosse, so it was a big change compared to basketball, but it was a love that cannot compare to anything.”
Strange is no stranger to putting in the work as she makes the most of her experience at the small college in Roanoke, Virginia.
“Being a two-sport athlete in college is not easy,” Dunton said. “The day basketball ends, lacrosse season begins; this alone is a testament to Sydney’s character, hard-working nature and grind it out attitude. … Sydney is a worker. There is never a doubt in my mind she is going to give everything she has when it comes to practice or a game.”
Gose: AAC’s best
Kaely Gose continues to be the tone-setter for the Milligan College women’s basketball squad and was the latest recipient of the Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the week award.
The ex-Gate City High School star had 19 points and 10 rebounds – her ninth double-double of the season – as the Buffaloes cruised past Columbia International, 72-51, on Saturday.
Gose is averaging 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting a sublime 50.2 percent from the field.
UPike Pair
The University of Pikeville posted a 67-62 women’s basketball win over Shawnee State on Jan. 16 and two Ridgeview High School graduates helped make it happen.
Senior Kayla Mullins had 10 points for the Bears, while freshman Bailey Frazier finished with eight points, eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.
Mullins is averaging 9.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, while Frazier’s stats include 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
Tianna’s time
Tianna Crockett (George Wythe) of the Bluefield College women’s basketball squad scored 10 points and hauled down four rebounds on Saturday in a 45-43 loss to Truett-McConnell.
The 5-foot-10 junior forward is averaging 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
Cvetnich scores
Former Wise County Central High School standout Dee Cvetnich had a seven-point, three-rebound performance on Jan. 15 as Roanoke College rolled to a 74-51 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball win over Ferrum.
Carter contributes
Dejah Carter (Graham) contributed in a major way on Jan. 16 for the women’s basketball team at Old Dominion University.
The 6-foot-3 junior post player had 10 points and two rebounds in a 76-65 victory over Western Kentucky. Carter had scored just eight points all season before that outburst.
Whitson: Conference USA’s best
Middle Tennessee State University’s Courtney Whitson has been selected as the Conference USA freshman of the week.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate had strong performances against Florida Atlantic (19 points, three rebounds) and Florida International (11 points, four rebounds) as the Blue Raiders won both games.
More on Mac
Sophomore guard Mac McClung (Gate City) is averaging 16.5 points and 3.2 rebounds for the men’s basketball team at Georgetown University.
He ranks sixth in the Big East Conference in scoring. The Hoyas play at Xavier on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Malik’s the man
Malik Johnson (George Wythe) showcased his all-around skills on Jan. 15 for the Concord University men’s basketball team in an 83-80 overtime loss to West Virginia Wesleyan.
The junior stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Johnson is averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
NE Tennessee Twosome
Gavin Grubb (Sullivan East) and Coby Jones (Hampton) were two of the top high school basketball players in Northeast Tennessee at one time.
These days, they are the two best players for the men’s hoops squad at Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee.
A 32-point, seven-assist, five-rebound performance from Grubb and a 35-point, 14-rebound showing by Jones carried Johnson to a 104-96 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on Saturday.
Grubb has scored in double digits in five straight games and is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 assist and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Sturgill stars
Sophomore Colyn Sturgill had his finest game of the season for the Alice Lloyd College men’s basketball team on Jan. 15.
The ex-Eastside High School standout had 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block to key an 89-80 triumph over Midway.
Sturgill is averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.