It was certainly a neat moment for Caleb Goins on Sept. 28 when he recorded his first tackle for the Carson-Newman University football team.
The John Battle High School graduate experienced an even cooler achievement on Saturday for the Eagles.
Goins scored the first touchdown of his collegiate career in the fourth quarter of C-N’s 59-14 victory over Catawba.
It occurred with 11:41 remaining when Ryan Randall blocked a punt by Clayton Crile and Goins recovered the loose ball for a score.
“Going out there my job was to make sure they didn’t run a fake punt,” Goins said. “Then I saw the punter fumble the snap, all of us went to block it and we blocked it. When I saw the ball on the ground the only thing going through my mind was ‘Wow, I’m about to score; I’m really about to score’ and when I actually scored I couldn’t believe it.”
It was his first TD since reaching the end zone for the John Battle Trojans on Sept. 22, 2017 in a win at Patrick Henry.
“In the moment I didn’t know what to think. I was just so hyped up because as a defensive player we rarely get a chance to score a touchdown, especially as a linebacker because our job is to obviously prevent touchdowns,” Goins said. “So it was something that I’m not used to. And all of my teammates were hyped up as well, which made it that more special because we are all so close and supportive of each other. … It was a memory I will never forget. I’m just thankful that my teammates put me in the position to be able to make a play on the ball.”
After not getting in a game last season for Carson-Newman, Goins has made contributions on special teams as a sophomore in 2019.
“These past few weeks have shown me that hard work really does pay off,” Goins said. “The coaching staff has begun to believe in me and has put me in more and more situations to be a factor. These past few weeks are what we all play football for and I hope to continue making memories.”
Three tackles for Cam
Freshman defensive back Cam Allen contributed three tackles and two pass break-ups to Purdue’s 40-14 Big Ten Conference football win over Maryland on Saturday. The former Graham High School standout has made six stops this season for the Boilermakers.
Concord Duo
Keener Burke (Gate City) is a starter on the offensive line and Cameron Fannon (Union) has made 17 tackles this season for the football team at Concord University.
California Cousin
Jamorya Cousin (Graham) is now playing football at California University of Pennsylvania and has 181 yards on 46 carries and one touchdown through six games. Cousin spent the previous two seasons at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Cross stars for Hokies
It took freshman Gavin Cross all of one fall exhibition baseball game to make an impact for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
The ex-Tennessee High slugger hit a double in his first at-bat and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs in a win over the Fieldhouse Pirates from Canada. A left-hander, Cross also pitched a scoreless inning.
Four hits for Francisco
Thomas Francisco is still hitting.
The Abingdon High School graduate went 4-for-7 and scored two runs on Sunday during East Carolina University’s 15-10, 14-inning loss to Virginia in a fall baseball exhibition game.
Francisco hit .319 as a freshman last season for ECU and followed that up by leading the wood-bat Valley League with a .412 batting average over the summer.
Daniel gets it done
Hannah Daniel (Sullivan East) contributed five kills to Walters State Community College’s 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 volleyball victory over the Mississippi University for Women on Saturday. The 5-foot-10 freshman has 80 kills on the season for the Senators.
More on Minor
Adison Minor (Tennessee High) had an 11-dig, six-kill stat line on Friday for Francis Marion University’s volleyball squad in a win over UNC Pembroke.
Goal for Oyos
Gillian Oyos scored the only goal for the women’s soccer team at UNC Asheville on Oct. 9 in a 1-0 win over Hampton. It was the second goal of the season for the ex-Abingdon High School standout.
Assist for Arnold
Former Tennessee High star Chloe Arnold collected her first assist of the season on Sunday for the Chattanooga women’s soccer team in a 2-0 triumph over The Citadel. Arnold has also scored two goals this season for the Mocs.
Top-25 for Taylor
Tennessee Tech men’s golfer Chance Taylor (Gate City) finished tied for 24th on the individual leaderboard at the Intercollegiate at the Grove, which concluded on Oct. 8 in College Grove, Tennessee.
Taylor had rounds of 75 and 73.
Self: ODAC’s best
Freshman Lily Self has won three tournaments this fall for the University of Lynchburg women’s golf team.
The Tennessee High graduate’s also been selected as Old Dominion Athletic Conference golfer of the week on two occasions.
She was the latest recipient of that honor after winning Shenandoah’s Greene Turtle Invitational by six strokes on Oct. 5 in Front Royal, Virginia.
Salyers: NCCAA’s best
Alice Lloyd College freshman Carlee Salyers was named the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II women’s cross country runner of the week on Oct. 8. The former Wise County Central High School standout took the honor after establishing a school record in the 5K with a time of 19:29 at a meet in Louisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.