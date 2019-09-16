As Jordan Stout’s 57-yard field goal split the uprights in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon, Doug Hubbard was among those celebrating back in Southwest Virginia.
“Jordan hitting a 57-yard field goal was not a surprise,” said Hubbard, Stout’s football coach at Honaker High School. “I have seen him hit from longer distances in practice. But to do it in a game, that’s impressive. … I am so proud of him. I have seen the time and work he has put in to becoming a good kicker and to see it pay off is just great.”
Stout’s field goal was a highlight of Penn State University’s 17-10 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers and established a school record for distance. The previous long was 55 yards which was achieved by Chris Bahr in 1975.
Stout made a 53-yarder earlier this season and is one of just two NCAA Division I FBS kickers with two field goals of longer than 50 yards this season: James McCourt of Illinois is the other.
There’s more.
As Penn State’s kickoff specialist, he has 24 touchbacks in 25 attempts. That 96 percent success rate is tops in the nation.
“Jordan’s work habits and dedication to learning to kick has impressed me the most,” Hubbard said. “He is an outgoing and engaging young man. He is easy to like and pull for.”
After spending two seasons at Virginia Tech, Stout transferred to Penn State this season and the move has been beneficial to both the kicker and his new team. While Penn State’s policy does not allow first-year players to speak to the media, Stout did take to his Twitter account following Saturday’s special day.
“Such an unreal experience! So blessed to be able to play at such a great school! Best decision I’ve ever made!” he wrote.
More on Mitchell’s TD
A jet sweep in the third quarter resulted in a 3-yard touchdown run for ex-Union High School star James Mitchell of Virginia Tech on Saturday in a 24-17 win over Furman.
While Steven Peoples (Galax) scored nine rushing touchdowns from 2015-18 for the Hokies, the last football player from far Southwest Virginia/the Bristol Herald Courier’s coverage area to have a rushing TD in a Tech uniform was Justin Hamilton (Clintwood), who scored three times on the ground in 2004.
Hamilton had a brief NFL career with the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins and is now the safeties coach for the Hokies.
Graham guys get stops
A couple of former Graham High School stars made stops on Saturday.
North Carolina A&T redshirt freshman Taymon Cooke recorded the first tackle of his collegiate football career in a 27-21 win over Charleston Southern, bringing down Geoffrey Wall in the first quarter while on the punt team.
Purdue freshman Cam Allen had a tackle and a pass break-up in his team’s 34-13 loss to the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs.
Ferrum trio
A trio of local players contributed to Ferrum’s 55-7 season-opening football win over Greensboro on Saturday.
Dakota Crouse (Tazewell) had 15 receiving yards, Cade Rouse (Rural Retreat) started on the offensive line and Ben Foster (Dobyns-Bennett) made two tackles.
Two catches for Turner
Ex-Clintwood High School standout Austin Turner caught two passes for 10 yards on Saturday night in the University of Pikeville’s 48-6 beatdown of Bluefield College on the gridiron.
Local vs. Local
Greensboro grabbed a 27-25, 25-22, 25-22 volleyball victory over Hollins on Saturday and two players from Southwest Virginia competed against each other.
Sarah Oakes (Marion) had seven kills, two digs and one block for Greensboro, while Zoe Brooks (Union) recorded a nine-assist, six-dig stat line for Hollins.
Shaw’s Spikes
Tennessee High graduate Molly Shaw continues to be a strong presence at the net for the volleyball squad at Charlotte.
She had eight kills on Friday in a loss to Loyola (Maryland) and a day later slammed down seven kills in a victory over Canisius.
Asher Update
Four blocks. Four kills. Three digs.
Those were the stats compiled by Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Madison Asher (Abingdon) on Sunday in a 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 17-25, 15-9 South Atlantic Conference volleyball win over Lincoln Memorial.
Locals at Alice Lloyd
Sam Sturgill is having a stellar season for the volleyball team at Alice Lloyd College.
The ex-Union High School star leads the Eagles in assists (132), digs (51) and aces (10) and is among several Southwest Virginia players on the Kentucky school’s roster.
Callie Richardson (Rye Cove) has 36 kills and 11 blocks so far, while Kim Lee (Thomas Walker), Reiley McCoy (Eastside) and Cameron Baker (Lee High) have also gotten playing time.
Moore makes difference
Aidan Moore (Tennessee High) scored a goal in the eighth minute and that was all Lee University needed on Saturday in a 1-0 men’s soccer win over Carson-Newman University.
Twentieth for Taylor
Tennessee Tech golfer Chance Taylor finished in a tie for 20th on the individual leaderboard at the EKU Intercollegiate, which concluded on Sunday in Richmond, Kentucky.
The Gate City High School graduate had rounds of 72, 72 and 71 for a three-round total of 215, five-over par.
Marshall makes his mark
Jacob Marshall of the Chattanooga Mocs got a win in men’s singles and doubles at the Chattanooga College Clay Court Championships this past weekend.
The former Tennessee High standout beat Alabama-Birmingham’s Chase Parker 6-2, 6-2 in singles and teamed with Turner Voges for a 6-3 doubles victory against the tandem of Pau Rivera and Max Pilipovic-Kljajic from Eastern Illinois.
