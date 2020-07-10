Christopher Bell earned the title of motorsports phenom the hard way.
Relying on an aggressive style developed on dirt in the Midget car ranks, the 25-year-old native of Norman, Oklahoma, won 23 races in the Xfinity and Truck series from 2015-2019.
Bell added to his reputation by trouncing more experienced rivals and acing short tracks, intermediate tracks and road courses.
Then came his long-awaited 2020 ride in the Cup Series with the No. 95 Toyota team for Leavine Family Racing.
So how would Bell rate his rookie season?
“That’s a good one,” said Bell in a Zoom media interview. “I would say it started off at a raging F, and I think we’ve since climbed to that C-plus range or maybe a B-minus.”
The breakthrough came on June 27 at Pocono Raceway as Bell posted a career-best Cup finish of fourth.
Entering this Sunday’s event at Kentucky Speedway, Bell has four top-10 efforts. He navigated his way to a 12th place finish last week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway despite having to start in the No. 35 spot.
“I’m pretty proud of the distance that we’ve gained,” Bell said. “At the beginning of the year, we struggled to run inside the top-20 and now it seems we’re a top-15 car each week.”
At this point, the most complex part of the learning curve involves the hole Bell faces before the green flag even falls.
“Unfortunately, we’re not in a good spot with owner points so we have to start in the back every week,” Bell said. “But I really like where we’re at and where we’re heading. If we continue to make strides, I think we’re on track to be a contender.”
Bell and his experienced crew chief Jason Ratcliff, who has 15 Cup wins, head to Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15 for the All-Star Race.
“Man, I was really excited when I heard the All-Star Race was going to Bristol,” Bell said. “It’s a good opportunity for us.”
There are reasons for Bell’s optimism. He evaded the 17 cautions during the Food City 500 on May 31 at BMS to record a ninth place finish.
And in the BMS Night Race last August, Leavine Family Racing driver Matt DiBenedetto nearly authored one of the top stories of the year when he led a race-high 93 laps before settling for second behind a late-charging Denny Hamlin.
“Obviously, this team performed well last year at Bristol and they brought a really good car to earlier this season,” Bell said. “Bristol is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule.”
To have any chance of competing for the million dollar top prize in the All-Star showcase, Bell must win a segment in the NASCAR Open.
“I not sure how the cars are going to line up in the Open, but that will be very important to who transfers on,” Bell said. “It’s going to be physical and there will be a bunch of young bucks trying to make their way into the main race. It’s gonna be a fun one to watch.”
As for his All-Star tactics, Bell is still pondering. The Open will feature three segments of 35, 35 and 15 laps, while the main event will be broken into stages of 55, 35, 35 and 15 laps.
“Bristol is a place where you have to attack all the time, especially with those short runs in a short race,’” Bell said. “At Bristol, 35 laps goes by really quick. You’re going to be on the attack, but you can’t get yourself in trouble. It’s definitely a nice edge.”
Bell must also factor in a few more concerns to his All-Star adventure.
“We run a different rules package at Bristol then we do every week, so that’s going to be a difficult task,” Bell said. “I’m kind of nervous about the track preparation, and I hope they are able to get the top (lane) worked in to where we’re able to race around each other. And the Choose rule on restarts will definitely shake things up.
“It’s going to be an interesting night to say the least.”
The bottom line for Bell is to continue his path up the NASCAR Cup Series grading charts.
“The distances of the races has been the biggest adjustment for me,” Bell said. “We just buried ourselves in the first four of five weeks this season, but we’re on the way up.”
