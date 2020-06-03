BRISTOL, Tenn. — The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals has been rescheduled for Oct. 9-11.
Bristol Dragway officials announced the change as part of NHRA’s revised 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule. As one of the five final races of the season, the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will play a pivotal role in the outcome of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series world championships.
The revised weekend schedule for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will include a condensed format, with NHRA Sportsman qualifying, time trials and exhibition classes only on Friday, followed by NHRA Pro qualifying on Saturday and NHRA Pro and Sportsman final eliminations on Sunday, according to a news release.
“We can’t wait to hear the roar of nitro-powered engines rumbling once again at historic Bristol Dragway,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway, stated in the release. “We anticipate a lot of championship drama in the top classes taking place during the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals given the event’s new location on the 2020 Mello Yello Series schedule.”
In addition to the new date for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, track officials also announced schedule updates for Thunder Valley Street Fights and the DER Series, and that the annual Monster Truck event, which was scheduled for July 11, has been canceled, according to the release. The Thunder Valley Street Fights will now add dates on June 6 and June 20. The popular DER Series will now be held June 12-14, June 26-28 and July 24-26.
For more information, visit bristolmotorspeedway.com/dragway.
