NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Kligerman in the Truck Series field
Parker Kligerman, the driver for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Chevrolet will race today in the Buckle Up Your Truck 225 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky.
Kligernan, who finished 15th after starting last in the field in his season debut at Pocono on June 28, is slated to start 37th in the 40-truck field.
The race wil begin today at 6 p.m. It will be televised by FS1.
