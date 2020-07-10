August Night Races-Thursday Truck Practice

Parker Kligerman pulls out to get some practice laps prior to the NASCAR Trucks race in August of 2018. He will race today at Kentucky Speedway. 

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Kligerman in the Truck Series field

Parker Kligerman, the driver for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Chevrolet will race today in the Buckle Up Your Truck 225 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky.

Kligernan, who finished 15th after starting last in the field in his season debut at Pocono on June 28, is slated to start 37th in the 40-truck field.

The race wil begin today at 6 p.m. It will be televised by FS1.

