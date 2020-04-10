There is just something about Masters week that seems to usher in the beginning of golf season.
“There is definitely a correlation,” said Todd Slaughter, an employee at Crockett Ridge Golf Course in Blountville.
Local courses like Crockett Ridge and Clear Creek Golf Course in Bristol, Virginia remain open, even if the Masters has been postponed until November due to the coronavirus.
“It is disappointing not to have it,” said Casey Barnes, the general manager and head golf professional at Clear Creek. “Normally Masters week, that kind of gets everyone sparked and out on the golf course to play.”
The Masters can wait, but golfing goes on, although a few adjustments have been made to deal with social distancing rules and as much unnecessary touching of holes, flags and rakes as possible.
“My first thing is I want to keep my employees safe and our customers safe and just be a place where people can come and get outside and enjoy some fresh air,” Barnes said. “I know it is hard on everyone being inside and not having a place to exercise and golf is a wonderful way to exercise.”
Perhaps the strangest sight at Clear Creek are pieces of foam swim noodles wrapped around the bottom of the flag in hopes to limiting any touching of the cup or flag itself.
“We have got those in the holes so the ball won’t go down in the hole,” said Barnes, who celebrated Masters week by watching a telecast of the 1960 Masters with his wife, an event won by Arnold Palmer. “We are asking them not to touch the flag sticks...
“If they have a glove on and they want to pull it, I mean I am not out monitoring it, but we are asking them not to.”
Slaughter said Crockett Ridge hasn’t put anything in their holes, but are advising people “not to touch anything they don’t absolutely have to.”
“We have taken the rakes out of the bunkers and the ball washers have been drained,” Slaughter said. “We have a proper distance thing at the front counter and things of that nature. We are trying our best.
“We have taken as many precautions as we can, telling people not to pull the flags, just to get the ball out of the hole if you can and trying to follow the guidelines that most of the other people are following.”
Olde Farm Golf Professional Bruce Bowen said much of the national awareness on golf courses has revolved around the hole, cup and flagsticks.
“Some are raising the cup an inch above ground to keep people from touching the hole/bottom of flag, some are turning the cup upside down inside the hole, and some are cutting out pool noodles to fit inside cup.....,” Bowen said. “All trying to eliminate contact with the bottom of the flagstick and inside of the hole.”
That isn’t all. While golfers can walk if they so choose, those who take motorized carts are on solo rides. It is one person per cart.
“It is a little weird looking out there,” Barnes said. “Normally a foursome there are two carts and now you have got four carts out there all in one group. It is a little bit weird.”
Those carts don’t stay idle long, but they aren’t sent back out at Clear Creek until they have been properly cleaned.
“We are disinfecting the carts twice,” Barnes said. “We have a disinfectant area where we are asking people when they finish to pull the carts into the disinfecting area and then we disinfect them there. Then we also pull them down and wash them with a disinfectant as well.”
That does limit the amount of golfers that can be on the course. Slaughter said the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed interest as Crockett Ridge, which is only open Friday through Sunday.
“Well, actually no. Tomorrow we are completely booked,” said Slaughter, in a phone interview on Friday. “The thing that challenges us is we have one person per cart. That severely limits you on how many tee times you can take. If everyone gets their own cart, we only have so many carts. We have filled every slot.”
Clear Creek faces the same issue. They have 65 carts, all of which were in use last Saturday on what was a beautiful day for outside activities.
“It has really slowed down for us. We are public course so we are normally real busy anyway,” Barnes said. “We have decent days, but you can tell our play is way down. A lot of it is where we have 65 carts so if everyone is taking their own cart, once you have got 65 players out there you are shut down until you can get them disinfected and cleaned up and back out...
“This past Saturday it was really nice so basically as soon as the carts would come off the course we were disinfecting them and cleaning them and getting them back out there.”
Not all courses are staying open, including Olde Farm in Bristol, which isn’t slated to re-open until May 1, and then it could be limited.
“Our Club is completely closed down until May 1st. Golf course, food and beverage, everything,” said Bowen, who understands just how much golfers miss swinging the sticks. “But many reports and studies show that being outside and playing golf is about the safest thing you can do right now...
“When we do open only the golf course will be open and we will have to offer some sort of to-go food options due to the Governor’s executive order shutting down restaurants and gatherings until June 10.”
Even paying for a round of golf has changed. No one is allowed in Clear Creek’s clubhouse, while only one person at a time can get in at Crockett Ridge.
“Basically we are kind of a like a drive-thru,” Barnes said. “They call in, put their credit card on file. When they come to play we charge their card and then they go play. We are asking only one cart per person and we are asking that they social distance out on the course.”
Crockett Ridge will allow one person in the pro shop, but no cash is being taken. They are also limited by one person per cart.
“Right now we are only one person at a time in the pro shop. We are only taking debit or credit cards, we are not taking cash,” Slaughter said. “It is just a numbers game. We are doing as much as we can. We try to encourage people to give a phone number now with tee times so in case we run out of carts we can tell them.
“It just takes so much time to charge them once they get back in. It is just a numbers game and we just try to juggle it the best that we can.”
Clear Creek has had to shut down its PGA Junior League program, which is postponed nationally through May 10, and all tournaments through April have been canceled. Barnes hopes to stay open as long as possible, but will follow whatever rules Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam puts in place to limit the spread of the virus.
“We are basically open day by day as long as the governor allows us to stay open,” Barnes said. “I am in constant contact with the city manager because we are owned by the city so we want to make sure we are doing everything we can do to keep everyone safe, the community safe.
“We are just really watching everything and taking extra precautions and hopefully we can stay open. I am sure if the virus start spreading and it gets worse we will probably shut down.”
The plan for now is to stay open, and feed the golf fever that seems to arrive at what should be Masters week.
“A lot of people have really told us they appreciate us being open, that there is not a lot to do sitting home cooped up, this is one of the few things we can do,” Slaughter said. “It is a place where people can still get together and do things. They seem to be happy to be here.”
As for not being able to enjoy what could have been Tiger Woods’ run at a sixth green jacket in Augusta, Slaughter has a positive outlook on it.
“It is my favorite tournament by far; by far, my favorite,” he said. “Everyone here is really sad about it, but it will make for a fun November, won’t it.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.