Ally Yeary recorded a pair of runner-up finishes to lead the Abingdon High School contingent in Tuesday’s VHSL Region 3D swimming and diving championships in Christiansburg.

Yeary was second in the girls 50 freestyle (25.37 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.32) for the Falcons.

Alex Wolford had a second-place finish in the boys 1-meter diving (193.45), while Emily Whitman was third in the girls one-meter diving competition (273.40).

The AHS girls finished sixth, while the boys were eighth. Hidden Valley of Roanoke swept the team titles.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King clips Carson-Newman

Austin Meyer, Connor Andrews and Bennett McCann connected for home runs as King University collected a 12-6 non-conference win over previously unbeaten Carson-Newman.

Brayden Cooney added three RBIs for the Tornado (4-3), who led 12-0 after five innings.

Carson-Newman (7-1) used eight pitchers who combined to give up 14 hits and issue nine walks.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King wins again

Sean Kohlhase had 11 kills as King cruised to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 Conference Carolinas win over North Greenville. The Tornado (7-5, 5-0) also received nine kills and six blocks from Joshua Kim.

LATE MONDAY

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC falls to Catawba Valley

Catawba Valley cruised to an 89-53 win over Southwest Virginia Community College.

Brett Boyd (Honaker) led SWCC with 14 points and now has 78 3-pointers on the season after making four shots from beyond the arc. He leads all NJCAA Division II Region X players in that category.

Noah Atwood (George Wythe) is averaging 15.4 points for the Flying Eagles.

