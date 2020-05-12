Gate City junior guard Sarah Thompson has been selected as the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 2 player of the year.

Patrick Henry junior Breanna Yarber earned the same honors in Class 1.

VHSCA Class 2 first team honors went to Thompson, Union’s Jayda Smith, Brooklyn Frazier of Ridgeview and Lebanon’s Averie Price. Class 1 first teamers included Yarber, Honaker’s LeeAnna McNulty, Anna Whited of Eastside and George Wythe’s Drea Betts.

Peyton Carter of Abingdon picked up VHSCA Class 3 first team honors.

In addition, Gate City’s Kelly Houseright (Class 2) and Honaker’s Misty Miller (Class 1) picked up VHSCA coach of the year awards.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King adds Murphy to coaching staff

King University softball head coach Jake Cockerham has announced the addition of Hannah Murphy has an assistant coach for the Tornado.

Murphy spent the last two years as a graduate assistant at Muskingham University in Ohio, helping the Fighting Muskies to an Ohio Athletic Conference regular season championship, including a 31-11 record in 2019.

Murphy, a four-year starter at Morehead State, also served as a strength and conditioning coach for the Eagles after graduating in 2018.

King stood at 11-13 when the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus. The Tornado won 99 games over the previous three seasons.

