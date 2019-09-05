Former Tennessee High standout Carley Williams collected 12 kills and Marissa Snapp supplied 29 assists as Emory & Henry earned its second five-game decision of the season with a 25-27, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-7 victory over Brevard.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
King drops opener at Concord
Michael Shelor scored a second half goal to lift the Mountain Lions past the Tornado 1-0. Dalton Gammon had two saves in goal for King, which attempted 11 shots in the loss, including three apiece by Zubair Taylor, Ruiz Caram and Lucas Lavender.
