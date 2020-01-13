Ta-Tionna White talled 24 points and Malou Savanna added 20 to lead Southwest Community College to a 92-61 win over Johnson University.

Tennessee High graduate Lynleigh Rhodes reached double figures for SWCC (8-2) with 13 points.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments