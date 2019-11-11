king

King University senior Adonis Wheeler (Tennessee High) was one of three King University soccer players to earn spots on the All-Conference Carolinas squad.

Wheeler earned second-team status for his work for the Tornado’s defense. He started 60 of the 64 career games he played at King.

Ben Delisle (first team) and Carlos Saavedra (third team) of the Tornado were honored as well.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Floyd named CC’s best

The first Conference Carolinas player of the week award for the 2019-20 season went to King University’s Jordan Floyd.

He had 34 points in wins over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Carson-Newman University last week. He has 1,012 points in 64 career games with the Tornado.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Ward earns Conference Carolinas award

King University sophomore Julie Ward earned Conference Carolinas player of the week for the third time this season.

She had 24, 23 and eight kills in wins over North Greeneville, Emmanuel and Ersike.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments