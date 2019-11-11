King University senior Adonis Wheeler (Tennessee High) was one of three King University soccer players to earn spots on the All-Conference Carolinas squad.
Wheeler earned second-team status for his work for the Tornado’s defense. He started 60 of the 64 career games he played at King.
Ben Delisle (first team) and Carlos Saavedra (third team) of the Tornado were honored as well.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Floyd named CC’s best
The first Conference Carolinas player of the week award for the 2019-20 season went to King University’s Jordan Floyd.
He had 34 points in wins over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Carson-Newman University last week. He has 1,012 points in 64 career games with the Tornado.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Ward earns Conference Carolinas award
King University sophomore Julie Ward earned Conference Carolinas player of the week for the third time this season.
She had 24, 23 and eight kills in wins over North Greeneville, Emmanuel and Ersike.
