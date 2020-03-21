Fox Sports will broadcast today’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series, an exhibition event via computer gaming featuring many current and former NASCAR drivers.
The multi-week series begins today with a 100-lap race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR would have visited the Miami track this weekend.
The broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be televised by FS1 with FOX broadcasters behind the microphones.
The exhibition series will feature such drivers as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and more as part of a 90-minute
broadcast. A full field of Xfinity and Truck Series drivers will also be introduced today.
NASCAR is using virtual racing in an effort to reach its fans since all races have been postponed through May 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bristol Motor Speedway, which was supposed to host race week on April 3-5, will be featured in the series on March 31.
GOLF
Senior Golf League on hold
The Upper East Tennessee Senior Golf League has cancelled tournaments until May 11 due to the recommendations of the CDC to not have events that exceed 50 people. The next scheduled event is May 11 at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville, Tennessee.
