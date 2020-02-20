Bearcats finish 2nd, 3rd in state swimming
Cooper Gobble won an individual championship, finished second in another event and combined on two relay titles to lead Virginia High to a second place finish in the Class 2 Swimming and Diving Championships completed on Thursday at SwimRVA in Richmond.
Virginia High tallied 276 points, one short of first place Radford, which had 277. Chilhowie and Marion also had top 10 finishes among boys teams.
Gobble won the 100 freestyle and was second in the 50 freestyle. He also combined with Aaron Van Nostrand, John David Moser and Braxton White to capture the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle medley relay.
Van Nostrand placed second in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle. Moser was second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 200 individual medley.
Marion’s Caleb Patton also had a second place finish in the 200 yard individual medley. Chilhowie’s Jackson Powers placed third in the 100 yard butterfly.
Virginia High finished third in the girls team competition. George Wythe was fourth, while Marion and Tazewell also finished in the top 10.
Union’s Ashley Cusano captured a pair of state titles, capturing the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. She set a state record in the butterfly event.
Tatum Robinson of George Wythe won the 100 breastroke and 200 yard individual medley. She was also part of a first place 200 freestyle relay team with Lauren Puckjett, Gabrianna Gomez and Morgan Dalton.
Virginia High’s Ridley Little placed second in the 500 yard freestyle. Bre Coley of Marion was 2nd in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breastroke.
Coley was also part of a third place 400 yard freestyle relay that team that also included Kennedy Williams, Emily Pollard and Ava Kate Graham.
Tazewell also had a third place 200 yard medley relay finisher, led by Brooke Day, Darcy Taylor, Miranda Brewster and Margaret Anne Ridlehuber.
Nelson leads THS grapplers
Landon Nelson led Tennessee High’s contingent at the TSSAA Class AAA wrestling tournament on Wednesday at the Williamson County Agricultural Expo Center in Franklin, Tennessee.
Competing in the 126-pound weight class, Nelson opened the day by taking a 9-4 decision over Houston’s Eric Becerra. After getting pinned by Centennial’s Presley Dittmer, Nelson stayed alive in the consolation bracket by pinning Heritage’s Ryan Butler in 2:32.
Perry Roller (120) and Keith Ankers (132) of the Vikings each went 0-2 and were eliminated from the state tournament.
Shorthanded Flying Eagles fall to Wake Tech
Honaker product Brett Boyd canned five 3s on his way to 21 points in Southwest Virginia Community College’s 104-94 loss to Wake Tech, who improved to 21-8 on the season.
SWCC (8-18) played with just six players due to injuries and illness.
George Wythe’s Noah Atwood added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Flying Eagles. Nick Livingston (Eastside) added 13 points and nine boards. Jake Deal (Volunteer, 10 points, 12 rebounds), Skylar Call (Northwood, 10 points) and Isaac Barnett (Richlands, 8 points, 6 assists) also contributed to SWCC.
ETSU falls at Samford
Sarah Myers couldn’t be stopped, collecting 27 points and 10 rebounds to lift Samford to a 76-70 Southern Conference victory over the visiting Lady Bucs.
Micah Scheetz led ETSU (8-19, 3-9) with 18 points and four assists. E’Lease Stafford tallied 13 points and five boards and Kaia Upton added 12 points in the loss.
SWCC gets first win
Josiah Dewey drove in five runs and Jacob Dishner (Rye Cove) scored four times as Southwest Virginia Community College picked up its first win of the season, a 15-4 triumph over Bluefield College’s junior varsity squad.
Chase Allmendinger and Cole Harness (Eastside) added three hits apiece for the Flying Eagles. Kyle Kennedy (Castlewood), Tanner Hall, Braxton Back (Union), Christian Anderson (Union) and Dishner combined to pitch a six-hitter with nine strikeouts.
SWCC is now 1-6 and hosts Fayetteville Tech in a doubleheader on Saturday.
