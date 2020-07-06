Wade Witcher went 3-for-3 with three singles and three stolen bases for the Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 6-2 decision to the Demons from Greeneville, on Monday in an East Tennessee High School Baseball League game.
Jared Graham pitched three solid innings for the Vikings (6-3), yielding one earned run and striking out five.
