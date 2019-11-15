Patrick Henry, Thomas Walker, George Wythe, Union and Gate City will compete in VHSL state tournament quarterfinal matches today.
Patrick Henry (30-1) is the defending VHSL Class 1 state champion and hosts George Wythe (17-14) at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals for the second straight year. PH posted a 25-9, 25-20, 26-24 win over the Maroons in the 2018 state tourney.
Thomas Walker (18-7) will be at Auburn (28-2) at 6 p.m. in another Class 1 quarterfinal. TW is in the state tourney for the first time in program history, while Auburn won state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
In the Class 2 state tournament, Union (24-8) hosts Floyd County (22-4) at 4 p.m., while Gate City (18-11) goes to defending state champion Radford (16-8) for a 3 p.m. match.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Wasps fall to Transylvania
Transylvania University held a one-point halftime lead, but exploded in the second half to take a 97-71 win over Emory & Henry on Friday in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Wasps (1-1) were led by Colin Molden with 21 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
E&H downs Oglethorpe
Sydney McKinney (Union) and Peyton Williams (Northwood) both had 17 points to lead Emory & Henry (2-1) to a 77-61 win over Oglethorpe at home Friday in the Comfort Suites Classic.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-Cities Christian takes win
Gavyn Etter tallied 26 points, Drew Correll collected 19 points and 10 rebounds while Adam Pigeon had 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead Tri-Cities Christian (1-0) to a 77-70 win over Hampton Park.
