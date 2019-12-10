f

The annual Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Football Game will be played Sunday at 2 p.m. at Carl Smith Stadium on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Chandler Hubbard (Honaker), Mikey Culbertson (J.I. Burton), Evan Bellamy (Eastside), Levi Forrest (Richlands), Mason Polier (Union), Hayden Whited (Richlands), Dylan Hale (Abingdon), Trevor Dye (Honaker), Austin Faris (Holston), Major Cook (Abingdon) and Brayden Mullins (Eastside) are the local players who will compete in the event.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

E&H improves to 9-1

Peyton Williams (Northwood) continued her stellar season, going for 26 points, nine rebounds and four steals as the Emory & Henry College Wasps stomped Southern Virginia, 75-54.

E&H (9-1) also received 20 points from Sydney McKinney and 10 points from Kara Stafford.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments