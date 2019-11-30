Jenna Hutchins of Science Hill and Virginia High’s Kelsey Harrington led the local contingent at the Foot Locker South Regional girls cross country meet held Saturday at McAlpine Greenway in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Hutchins won the meet by crossing the finish line in 16:54, while Harrington was fourth with a time of 17:06. Both qualified for the national meet to be held later this month in San Diego.
Tennessee High freshman Zoe Arrington placed 32nd in 18:11.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise overwhelms Anderson
Cameron Whiteside scored 23 points as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise took a 90-75 win over Anderson (South Carolina) and earned the first South Atlantic Conference win in program history.
UVa-Wise (4-3, 1-1) also received 20 points from Briggs Parris.
Molden scores 40 in E&H loss
Emory & Henry College senior guard Colin Molden scored 40 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Wasps suffered a 101-95 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss at Shenandoah.
Molden became the first E&H player to reach the 40-point mark since Justin Call scored 41 on Feb. 7, 2004. However, the Wasps (2-3, 0-1) couldn’t slow down Shenandoah (2-2, 1-0) as the Hornets shot 48.6 percent from the field.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Anderson edges UVa-Wise
The nationally-ranked Anderson Trojans finished strong in eking out a 64-62 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Anderson closed the game on a 21-11 run. UVa-Wise (4-2, 1-1) was led by Mackenzie King’s 16 points.
Davidson dumps ETSU
Davidson shot 51.6 percent from the field in taking a 75-60 victory over East Tennessee State University. ETSU (2-6) was led by E’Lease Stafford’s 16 points and six rebounds.
