Redshirt junior Demetrius Mann of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned first-team All-American honors as a return specialist by the College Football Network.

The Tampa, Florida, native established a new single-season school record for punt return touchdowns with two.

Mann led the South Atlantic Conference and finished second nationally in average yards per return at 20.9. The Tampa, Fla. product had five punt returns of over 20 yards, including a 91-yard punt return touchdown in the season opening victory against Chowan.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

King sweeps CC awards

The King University men’s and women’s swimming teams swept the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week awards this week. Ashley Woods earned the women’s award and Jan Kuljak took home honors on the men’s side for their performances at the 2019 Le Meridien Fall Frenzy Invitational.

Woods set four individual school records over the weekend and helped 400 yard freestyle relay set another school record. Kuljak set three school records over the weekend.

