COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UVa-Wise predicted last in SAC poll
The football coaches in the South Atlantic Conference aren’t too high on the league’s newest team.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise was predicted for a ninth-place finish in the nine-team conference’s preseason coaches poll.
The Highland Cavaliers will play their first season in the SAC this fall after a six-year run in the Mountain East Conference. UVa-Wise went 4-6 last year and opens the 2019 season on Sept. 7 at home against Chowan.
Lenoir-Rhyne, Wingate, Carson-Newman and Tusculum took the top four spots in the poll.