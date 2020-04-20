Jami DeBerry is the new defensive coordinator at the University of Virginia’s College.
DeBerry played at Western Kentucky University and most recently served as defensive coordinator for Ohio Dominican University.
He’s also had stints as an assistant coach at WKU, Indiana State and the University of Kansas.
DeBerry is the third defensive coordinator in three seasons for UVa-Wise, which has endured three straight losing seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.