Jami DeBerry is the new defensive coordinator at the University of Virginia’s College.

DeBerry played at Western Kentucky University and most recently served as defensive coordinator for Ohio Dominican University.

He’s also had stints as an assistant coach at WKU, Indiana State and the University of Kansas.

DeBerry is the third defensive coordinator in three seasons for UVa-Wise, which has endured three straight losing seasons.

