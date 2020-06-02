The awards just keep coming for King University men’s basketball standout Jordan Floyd.
Already the winner of numerous awards, from Ron Lenz National Player of the Year to first team All-America honors, Floyd has now been selected as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Year.
The Stone Mountain, Ga., native led all of NCAA Division II in scoring at 31.9 points per game. He was the only player in NCAA Division I and II that averaged more than 30.0 points per game. He was second in all three NCAA divisions behind an NCAA Division III scorer.
He set school records this season for points in a game, season and career.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Tornado chooses Oliver as trainer
Mikki Oliver, a 2013 alumnus of King University, has been chosen as head trainer for the Tornado, replacing Shelia Crockett, who recently departed as 17 years at the school.
Oliver, who played basketball at King and returned to the school in 2016, will oversee the training of King’s 27 intercollegiate sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.