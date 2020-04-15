High School Athletics
TSSAA cancels spring sports
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association made it official on Wednesday, canceling all spring sports and all remaining events in the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus.
That includes the previously-postponed BlueCross Basketball Championships, according to a TSSAA press release.
The move comes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee asked that school systems across the state to remain closed through the rest of the academic year.
“To our senior participants – we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” the TSSAA said in the news release. “This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.
“We look forward to the resumption of high school athletics during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time. The TSSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”
The TSSAA will give information regarding summer athletic activities at a later time, according to the release.
* * *
In March, the Virginia High School League canceled all sports for the remainder of the academic year, but did hold out hope of allowing spring sports teams to play in the summer.
According to the VHSL, no decision will be made on summer plays until May.
The VHSL has already announced that no spring state champions will be crowned this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.