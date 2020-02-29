Gate City’s Michael Calhoun, Wise County Central’s Maddox Reynolds and Union’s Nathaniel Hersel won titles during the final day of the VHSL Class 1/2 state indoor track and field championships at Roanoke College.
Calhoun blitzed the field to win the boys shot put with a top heave of 55-08 ½. Union’s Mason Polier (48-05 ½), Auburn’s Zach McClellan (48-02 ½) and Tazewell’s Gavin Lee (47-00 ½) followed Calhoun.
“I was very happy with my throws this weekend,” Calhoun said. “I had a great practice week and got some things straightened out and hit a [personal record].”
Calhoun recently signed with Charleston Southern University and should rack up plenty of accolades this spring during the outdoor season.
“I’m going to go into this outdoor season with the same mindset,” Calhoun said. “Work hard and try my best to give God the glory no matter what it is I do.”
Reynolds repeated as champion in the boys 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.87 seconds. He beat Northampton’s Tyrease Harris (7.91) and Union’s Trevor Wagner (8.25) across the finish line.
Hersel was victorious in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:50.76. He was a star on Union’s state title-winning cross country squad back in the fall.
John Battle’s boys 4x400-meter relay team of Orryn McGlone, Andrew Smith, Davon Nelson and Reed Samuel narrowly missed a state title, finishing second with a time of 3:40.83. John Marshall won the event in 3:39.93.
John Battle’s Andrew Smith (1,000-meter run, 2:45), Chilhowie’s Jonathan Gilley (300-meter dash, 37.41 seconds) and Holston’s Parker Newton (pole vault, 11-03) recorded third-place finishes on the boys side.
Virginia High’s Kelsey Harrington finished as runner-up in the girls 3,200-meter run (11:32.40) and third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:19.08.
Parry McCluer (boys) and Prince Edward County (girls) won the team titles. Union (sixth) and John Battle (seventh) were the top local boys squads, while Virginia High (12th) had the top finish among area girls squads.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-Cities wins state title
Tournament MVP Drew Correll had 26 points and 11 rebound as Tri-Cities Christian posted a 69-64 win over Franklin Road on Saturday to win the TAACS Class AA state championship.
Gavyn Etter added 22 points for the Eagles (18-7), while Adam Pigeon pulled down 17 rebounds. Etter, Pigeon and Brayden Layell earned spots on the all-tournament team.
Tri-Cities Christian had earned a 70-38 semifinal win over Pleasant View on Friday.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Grimm throws perfect inning
Justin Grimm (Virginia High) pitched a perfect fifth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday in their 4-3 Cactus League victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Grimm had strikeouts of David Bote and Hernan Perez as he faced his old team. The right-hander has not allowed a hit in three spring training outings thus far in 2020.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H stunned in ODAC semifinals
Fourth-seeded Randolph-Macon shot 47.3 percent from the field en route to a 72-68 win over Emory & Henry on Saturday in the semifinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament at the Salem Civic Center.
E&H (22-5) fell behind 58-42 after three quarters and then saw a fourth-quarter rally fall short. Senior Sydney McKinney (Union) led the Wasps with 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Peyton Williams (Northwood) and Kara Stafford (Sullivan East) scored 10 points apiece.
The Wasps will find out Monday if they receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament.
UVa-Wise loses final game
Nia Vanzant scored 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise suffered a 79-73 loss at Coker. UVa-Wise finished the season with a 12-16 record.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise ends season with win
Briggs Parris scored 22 points as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise closed the 2019-20 season with a 77-63 victory over Coker.
The Highland Cavaliers (6-22) snapped a 16-game losing streak to win for the first time since Dec. 19.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Tornado bops Barton
Hunter Barbour went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs as King University cruised to a 5-3 Conference Carolinas win over Barton.
King (11-5, 4-0) also received 6 1/3 strong innings of work from starting pitcher Avery Cain.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SWCC loses opener
Southwest Virginia Community College dropped both games of a season-opening doubleheader against Catawba Valley, losing 14-5 and 8-1.
Lindsey Sword (Northwood) had two RBIs in the first game for SWCC, while collecting two hits in the nightcap.
UVa-Wise splits games in S. Carolina
Casey Chambers drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise collected a 2-1 win over Emmanuel in Greenwood, South Carolina.
The Highland Cavaliers (6-8) later suffered a 9-8 loss to Walsh, despite a grand slam from Eastside High School graduate Kaylee Jones.
Francis Marion sweeps King
King University was swept by Francis Marion in a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday, losing 7-4 and 9-1.
Casey Gilbert had three RBIs for King (7-9) in the opening game, while Azlee Sells (Sullivan Central) and Bailey Deason accounted for the Tornado’s lone hits in the second game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.