Keri Ricker dished out 35 assists and hustled her way to 14 digs as the King University Tornado took a 26-24, 25-17, 25-14 win over Limestone on Saturday in the semifinals of the Conference Carolinas tournament in Belmont, North Carolina.
Julie Ward added 15 kills and nine digs for the Tornado (19-8), which has won eight straight matches.
King plays Emmanuel (19-12) today at 3 p.m. in the title match. The Tornado beat Emmanuel twice in the regular season.
ETSU reaches SoCon finals
Sara Esposito slammed down 19 kills as East Tennessee State University mashed Mercer 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament.
The Buccaneers (25-5) play Samford today at 3 p.m. in the title match in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
King’s Ward earns CC honor
King University’s Julie Ward, who had a total of 332 kills in the regular season, was named Conference Carolinas Player of the Year on Saturday.
King’s Tristyn Lozano was selected to the conference’s second team while Keri Ricker, Kayley Holtzclaw (Sullivan Central) and Brittney Ramsey earned third-team honors.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King falls to Clayton State
Jordan Floyd poured in 35 points but it was in a losing cause as King University suffered a 95-85 loss to Clayton State on Saturday at home.
The Tornado (4-1) held a 46-44 lead at the half but the Lakers (2-3) shot 55.6 percent from the floor in the second half en route to the win.
Atwood, Arnold lead SWCC to win
Noah Atwood (George Wythe) scored 18 points, while Andy Arnold (Gate City) went for 15 points and 13 rebounds for Southwest Virginia Community College in an 89-70 win over Dabney Lancaster.
Brett Boyd (Honaker) and Jerriah Love (Science Hill) added 14 points apiece.
E&H edges Maryville
Emory & Henry College’s duo of Robert Holliday Jr. (28 points, seven rebounds) and Colin Molden (26 points, seven steals) starred as the Wasps earned a 91-90 non-conference win over Maryville.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Williams-led Wasps whip Greensboro
Former Northwood High School standout Peyton Williams posted a 21-point, 11-rebound stat line as the Emory & Henry College Wasps cruised to a 78-68 win over Greensboro.
Sydney McKinney (Union) added 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks as E&H improved to 5-1.
ETSU falls to 1-5
E’Lease Stafford’s 10-point, 10-rebound double-double wasn’t enough for the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers in a 72-54 loss to UNC Asheville. ETSU is now 1-5.
