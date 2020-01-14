The top four wrestling teams in the Virginia High School League’s smallest classification will compete in a quad match tonight at Rural Retreat.
Twenty-two time state champion Grundy, four-time state champs Rural Retreat, traditional Shenandoah Valley power Riverheads and Grayson County – which finished as Class 2 state runner-up in 2018 and 2019 before being reclassified to Class 1 this fall – will tangle.
Wrestling begins at 6:30 p.m. with Rural Retreat against Riverheads and Grundy vs. Grayson County. That will be followed by Rural Retreat vs. Grayson County and Grundy vs. Riverheads. The night will conclude with Rural Retreat vs. Grundy and Riverheads vs. Grayson County.
“The Grundy versus Rural Retreat match has always been exciting,” said Rural Retreat coach Rick Boyd. “But I wanted to try and make this event even bigger. I contacted the coaches at Riverheads and Grayson about coming in and making this the biggest quad in 1A wrestling. Everyone has excited about the idea and here we are. We are putting the top four 1A teams in the state together on one night.”
How much individual talent will be on display?
“This is a very exciting match for our area,” Boyd said. “We have 40 state-ranked wrestlers in one gym on one night. I don’t think this has ever happened for a quad in Southwest Virginia. In several weights, we have the top three ranked wrestlers going at it. … Although the state tournament is scored differently than duals, this will let everyone know where they stand heading toward the postseason.”
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
King’s McMurray honored
King University senior T.J. McMurray (John Battle) was named the Conference Carolinas men’s field athlete of the week.
McMurray set a personal record in the weight throw with a mark of 14.55 meters at the East Tennessee State University Invitational. His previous best was 13.96 meters. In the shot put, McMurray finished 11th with a mark of 13.40 meters.
Ashley Miller of King was named the women’s field athlete of the week.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Ervin, Rudd among new King Hall of Famers
Melissa Ervin (Sullivan East) and Lauren Perrin Rudd (Tennessee High) are among the members of King University’s Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Ervin played two seasons for the women’s basketball team at King University after transferring from Western Carolina and scored 1,060 points with the Tornado. She graduated in 2006.
Rudd was a two-time NAIA All-American while playing volleyball at King. She graduated in 2007.
Amanda Davis-Williamson (Class of 2010, women’s track and field), Alex Mendy (Class of 2008, men’s soccer) and the 1979-80 men’s basketball team will also join the Hall of Fame. Eric Fugate (Gate City) was among the stars of that hoops squad.
The induction ceremony will be held in the Student Center Complex on April 18 at 6 p.m.
King’s Crockett lands new job
Shelia Crockett, King University’s assistant athletic director, senior woman administrator, and head athletic trainer, has accepted an assistant athletic director position at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Crockett will remain in her current capacity at King through May 31, 2020.
