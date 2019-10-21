The Tennessee High Vikings are ranked eighth in the latest Associated Press Class 5A football poll.
THS is 7-1 and took a 28-21 victory over David Crockett on Friday to break into the Top-10 for the first time this season.
The only loss for the Vikings this season came to Dobyns-Bennett (8-0), which is ranked fourth in the 6A poll.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Taylor, Phillips honored
Quarterback Hunter Taylor (offense) and linebacker Ivan Phillips (defense) earned player of the week honors from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference after Wasps took a 48-42 win over Washington and Lee on Saturday.
Taylor passed for 368 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning scoring strike to Max Yates as time expired. Phillips, a Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate, had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in the victory.
CROSS COUNTRY
King’s Hart honored
Sophomore Kyle Hart of King University is the latest recipient of the Conference Carolinas men’s cross country runner of the week award.
A native of Yorba Linda, California, Hart led King with a time of 27:46.0 at the VertCross Invitational in North Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.