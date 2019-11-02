Tennessee High freshman Zoe Arrington finished 14th in the TSSAA Division I Large Class Girls State Cross Country Championship on Saturday at the Percy Warner Park Steeplechase Course in Nashville.
Arrington placed 14th in the event, finishing the event in 19:09.80. Dobyns-Bennett senior Sasha Neglia was first in 17:22.90, leading the Indians to a first place finish among Division I teams.
Sullivan Central was represented in the Division I boys event by junior Mason Sanders, who placed 67th in 17:22.94.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
King stops Converse
King University posted its sixth straight sweep at home on Saturday with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 Conference Carolinas win over Converse College (9-19, 5-7).
Julie Ward led the Tornado (13-8, 9-3) with 13 kills and 15 digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
King falls to Erskine
Erskine College (5-8-1, 3-6-1) scored a pair of second-half goals to take a 2-0 Conference Carolinas win over King University (5-10, 2-8) on Saturday in Due West, South Carolina.
MEN’S SOCCER
Erskine downs King
Erskine College (7-7-1, 6-3) scored two second-half goals in taking a 3-1 Conference Carolinas win over King University (4-9-1, 3-5) on Saturday in Due West, South Carolina.
Ben Delisle gave the Tornado a 1-0 first-half lead before Erskine tied it at the half.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
E&H finishes 10th in ODAC meet
Emory & Henry placed 10th at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday in Salem, Virginia.
Conor White set the E&H record for the 8K as he finished 10th overall at 25.49.
Washington & Lee won its fifth straight title as Lynchburg’s Maximillian Sparks was the top finisher at 24:44.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
McGuire leads E&H
Alette McGuire led Emory & Henry with a time of 25:09 to finish 42nd in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship in Salem, Virginia, on Saturday, as Washington & Lee took the team title with Sara Stephenson leading the way to earn medalist honors in a time of 22:00.
