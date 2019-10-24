Tennessee High freshman Zoe Arrington placed four in the TSSAA Region 1 Large School Girls Cross Country Championships on Thursday in Gray.
Arrington finished behind only Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins (17:12.0) and the Dobyns-Bennett duo of Sasha Neglia (17:27.8) and Emma Russum (18:49.0). Arrington was timed in 18:59.2.
Dobyns-Bennett won the team title with 33 points. Science Hill was second with 40. Sullivan East and Tennessee High finished in a tie for eighth place. Sullivan Central was 10th.
Sullivan East was led by Mandy Lowery (20:09.0), who finished 11th, while Sullivan Central was paced by Amanda Robinette (22:12.6) in 34th.
The top area boys finisher was Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders, who was seventh in 17:14.9. Sullivan East was paced by Drew Ledford (18:09.0), who was 29th. Logan Streetman had Tennessee High’s best finish, placing 45th in 18:39.8.
Daniel Boone won the boys team title with 29 points, while Science Hill was a distant second with 83. Sullivan East was ninth, Sullivan Central finished 13th and Tennessee High was 14th.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SWCC ends season with win
SWCC finished its first season with a 6-14 record, defeating Bluefield State 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 victory in the Flying Eagles’ final match.
Lebanon product Kayla Bollinger dished out 25 assists, while Abby Vicars of Rye Cove and Oklahoman Lauren Clark recorded seven kills apiece.
Rye Cove’s Gracie Rhoton added six kills and six digs. Union’s Jenna Wade tallied 20 digs and two aces.
Wasps sting Greensboro
Virginia High School product Makayla Payne had 19 kills and Marion’s Abbie Jennings added 20 digs to lead Emory & Henry to a 26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20 non-conference victory over The Pride.
Abbie Dillon dished out 20 assists, Marigrace Grow contributed eight kills and Chelsie Crussell tallied 18 digs for the Wasps (8-14), who have won five of their last seven matches.
