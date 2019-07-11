LITTLE LEAGUE
State tourneys set for area
The Virginia State Softball Major Division (age 11-12) softball tournament is scheduled to begin this morning at 10 in Coeburn with District 1 champion Marion facing District 6 titlist Western Branch.
Norton, from league host District 13, and District 11 champ Bluefield will play winner’s bracket games this afternoon.
Abingdon will host the Virginia State Major Division baseball tournament, which begins on July 19. Abingdon earned the District 1 title. Tazewell will represent District 11.
High School Wrestling
Vikings claim all-state honors
Tennessee High placed three wrestlers on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state wrestling teams that were released earlier this week.
Included as Class AAA honorees were Tennessee High state champions Dillon Pendley (138 pounds) and Dominic Fields (160), along with third place state finisher Logan Ferguson (152).
Sullivan East’s Sonoma Davis was selected to the girls team after finishing as a state runner-up in the 125 pound category.
eSports
VHSL to sponsor Esports
The Virginia High School League Executive Committee has approved a one-year pilot program for Esports.
With the assistance of PlayVS, the esports platform provider, the VHSL will assess the potential participation of member schools in esports, and provide data to the Executive Committee for potential sanctioning of esports as an official activity for the League.
"Since approved by the Executive Committee, there has been a lot of positive feedback from schools and sponsors who are very excited about esports," said VHSL Executive Director John W. "Billy" Haun, Ed.D, in a press release. "The Virginia High School League is always looking to increase opportunities for students beyond the traditional activities."