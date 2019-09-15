ths

Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington continued her phenomenal freshman season with a win on Saturday at the Fenders Farm Cross Country Carnival in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Arrington was triumphant in the girls race with a time of 18:54.2, easily outdistancing runner-up Rachel Dulaney of David Crockett (20:16) and third-place finisher Catherine Grossman of Patrick Henry (20:25).

In the boys race, Sullivan East’s Drew Leford (eight, 18:05.5) and Patrick Henry’s Tyler Gregory (10th, 18:11) had top-10 finishes. Alcoa’s T.J. Martin won that race in 17:10.8.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Shenandoah downs E&H

Emory & Henry dropped its Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener 3-0 to Shenandoah University at home Sunday.

