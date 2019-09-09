e

Senior Massimo Tager (Asheville, N.C.) collected two goals and one assist as Emory & Henry posted a 6-1 win over winless Welch College.

E&H, which scored four times in the second half, accumulated a 36-6 edge in shots.

MEN’S GOLF

E&H competes in tourney

Emory & Henry finished in tenth place among 12 teams at the Greene Turtle Invitational in Winchester, Virginia, with a two-day score of 633.

Blake Benson of E&H tied for 14th in the team standings.

