Senior Massimo Tager (Asheville, N.C.) collected two goals and one assist as Emory & Henry posted a 6-1 win over winless Welch College.
E&H, which scored four times in the second half, accumulated a 36-6 edge in shots.
MEN’S GOLF
E&H competes in tourney
Emory & Henry finished in tenth place among 12 teams at the Greene Turtle Invitational in Winchester, Virginia, with a two-day score of 633.
Blake Benson of E&H tied for 14th in the team standings.
