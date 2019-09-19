Former Lebanon High School standout Kayla Bollinger’s 29 assists and four aces helped Southwest Virginia Community College take a 25-7, 25-13, 25-13 win over Rockingham Community College.
SWCC (2-6) also received nine kills from Abby Vicars (Rye Cove), 20 digs from Jenna Wade (Union) and a 15-dig, 11-kill, four-ace stat line from Florida native Paige Flint.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
E&H rounds out staff
Emory & Henry head coach Ben Thompson has named Marc Slade, Matt Spencer and his father, Rick, as assistant coaches.
Rick Thompson coached girls and boys programs in Southwest Virginia, guiding the Lebanon boys to a state title in 1991. Rick worked under his son for three years at SUNY Canton.
Slade is a former team captain at Methodist who served as an assistant at Randolph and Guilford. Spencer played at SUNY Canton and spent three seasons there as an assistant
WOMEN’S SOCCER
E&H drops non-conference match
Senior forward Graysen Barrs (Abingdon) and freshman defender Michaela Monk (John Battle) took a combined four shots for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps (1-4-1) lost 2-0 to Salem, North Carolina.
