A two-run homer from Marie Lynch (Tazewell) in the bottom of the fifth inning put Southwest Virginia Community College ahead to stay as the Flying Eagles posted a 4-3 win over Patrick Henry Community College on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader at Honaker Elementary School.
Haley Byington (Rye Cove) was the winning pitcher and scored a run for Southwest Virginia Community College, while Kayley Neece (Union) and Alyssa Staten (Richlands) also crossed the plate.
It was the first win in program history for SWCC (1-7), which dropped a 15-3 decision to PH in the nightcap.
ETSU downs Toledo
Kelly Schmidt scattered four hits over five innings as East Tennessee State took a 3-1 win over Toledo on Sunday in the Tennessee Invitational in Knoxville, Tennessee.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King denied national tourney bid
The George Pitts era is officially over at King University.
The Tornado did not earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II national tournament, despite a 23-7 record and Conference Carolinas regular-season championship.
King suffered a 92-77 loss to Southern Wesleyan on Saturday in the semifinals of the Conference Carolinas tourney, a setback that turned out to be the final game for Pitts in a 14-season tenure at the Bristol school.
Pitts was 299-134 at King, but was unable to win a NAIA Division II or NCAA Division II national tourney game during his stint leading the Tornado.
Southern Wesleyan (20-11) and Belmont Abbey (21-10) did receive bids from Conference Carolinas as the brackets were revealed on Sunday night. South Atlantic Conference champion Lincoln Memorial (32-1) received the top seed in the Southeast Region.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
King splits twinbill
Trevor Beards pitched a complete-game five-hitter and David Carnicella delivered the game-winning RBI single as King University posted a 2-1 win over Emmanuel on Sunday in the first game of a Conference Carolinas doubleheader.
The Tornado (15-7, 7-2) suffered a 14-4 loss in the nightcap.
ETSU takes DH sweep
East Tennessee State finished the ETSU Baseball Tournament on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Marist and a 6-4 win over Ohio.
In the opener, Cade Gilbert connected for a two-run, inside-the-park home run.
Newberry overpowers UVa-Wise
Newberry pounded out 43 hits on the day in sweeping a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by scores of 16-7 and 13-3.
UVa-Wise (10-9, 3-5) committed seven errors combined in the two contests. Sophomore Ethan Fletcher homered in each game for the Highland Cavaliers.
