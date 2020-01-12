Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling will host The Sullivan County War at Sullivan Central High School on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Among those scheduled to appear are former WCW stars Buff” The Stuff” Bagwell and “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with programs such as Toys from Cops, Trunk or Treat and more.

A meet-and-greet with the participants will begin at 7 p.m., with wrestling starting at 8.

Tickets, which are $12 for general admission and $20 for ringside seats, can be purchased at Dixie Outpost BBQ in Blountville, Chantz Scott Kia in Kingsport or at the door.

