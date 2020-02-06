ETSU logo

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU wallops Catamounts
The East Tennessee State Lady Bucs rebounded from a three-overtime loss to Chattanooga by hammering Western Carolina 76-49 at Brooks Gym on Thursday night.
E’Lease Stafford connected on six 3-pointers to finish with 29 points for ETSU, which snapped a two-game losing skid. Shynia Jackson added 18 points and 15 rebounds, connecting on 11-of-12 from the free throw line.
Lauren LaPlant led the Catamounts with 14 points.
Micah Scheetz added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals and Kaia Upton dished out nine assists for the Buccanneers (7-15, 2-5).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Floyd scores 43 again in King victory
Jordan Floyd scored 43 points and added seven rebounds and five assists to lead King to a 106-102 double-overtime win over Erskine in a late-ending game on Wednesday night.
King (17-5, 11-3), which moved into first place in Conference Carolinas, also received a career-high 19 points from Damion Ottman. Floyd has scored a school record 43 points in three games this season.
Erskine was paced by Trent Smoot with 23 points.

