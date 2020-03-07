A first-half blitz propelled the Southern Wesleyan Knights to a 92-77 win over top-seeded King University on Saturday in the semifinals of the Conference Carolinas tournament at Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
King (23-7) fell behind 53-18 at halftime, missing 26 of its first 30 shots from the field in the first half. Fourth-seeded Southern Wesleyan (19-11) shot 56.9 percent from the field for the game and received 22 points apiece from Solomon Smith and Ta’Jay Dunlop.
It could possibly have been the final game for George Pitts as King’s head coach and the final game in senior Jordan Floyd’s excellent career for the Tornado. Floyd scored 37 of his game-high 40 points in the second half.
Pitts announced he’d step down as King’s head coach after 14 seasons on the job.
Pitts shared 2020 Conference Carolinas coach of the year honors with Southern Wesleyan’s Nick Pasqua, a 2008 King graduate and a former member of the coaching staff for Pitts with the Tornado.
King could still earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II tournament when the brackets are revealed on Sunday night.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
King improves to 6-1 in league play
Avery Cain was more than able to shut down hitters on Saturday as he struck out 10 in 6 1/3 scoreless innings to highlight King University’s 8-5 Conference Carolinas win over Emmanuel.
Cain improved to 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA, while Hunter Barbour went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as King (14-6, 6-1) continued its stellar start to the 2020 season.
Knack, Hubbard star for ETSU
Landon Knack (Science Hill) and Bubba Hubbard (Union) had moments to remember on Saturday during East Tennessee State’s 13-1 win over Wagner.
Knack struck out single-game school record 16 over six shutout innings for the Buccaneers, while Hubbard tossed a scoreless ninth inning in his first outing of the season for ETSU.
Shenandoah whips Wasps
The Shenandoah Hornets hammered out 32 hits on the day in sweeping an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader from Emory & Henry by scores of 15-0 and 7-2.
Joe Tolone was the top hitter for E&H (5-8, 0-2), finishing with two hits in each game.
Guilford Tech tops SWCC
Guilford Tech pounded out 26 hits and drew 11 walks on the day in sweeping a doubleheader from Southwest Virginia Community College by scores of 16-1 and 13-3.
SWCC (1-11) received two hits from Cole Harness (Eastside) in the first game, while Braxton Back (Union) and Nicholas Johnson (Elizabethton) had two hits apiece for the Flying Eagles in the nightcap.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Bailey stars for King
King University sophomore Sydney Bailey (John Battle) had herself a day as the Tornado swept a doubleheader from the Shepherd Rams by scores of 9-6 and 3-2.
Bailey went 4-for-4 with two RBIs in the first game, while blasting a home run in the nightcap. It was the first collegiate homer for Bailey, who is hitting .313 for the Tornado.
Freshman pitcher Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) picked up her first collegiate win in the opener for King, which is now 10-12.
E&H loses twice in Arizona
Emory & Henry lost both its games on Saturday in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, dropping a 4-0 decision to Illinois Wesleyan and suffering a 6-5 setback to Babson.
Illinois Wesleyan’s Ally Wiegand struck out 13 in pitching a no-hitter against the Wasps.
Meanwhile, Babson scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to top E&H. Leanna Toler (Abingdon) had three hits in the loss for the Wasps.
E&H lost 3-1 to Mary Hardin-Baylor and 8-7 to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Friday.
The Wasps (6-8) play two more games in Arizona today.
Surry sweeps SWCC
Mckenzie Deal had six RBIs on the day as Surry Community College swept a doubleheader from Southwest Virginia Community College by scores of 11-3 and 13-9.
SWCC (0-6) hosts Patrick Henry Community College today at 2 p.m. in a doubleheader at Honaker Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.