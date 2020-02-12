Former Gate City High School tennis star Tara Sheets is among the 14 members of the Virginia High School League’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
She won three state individual titles in girls tennis, four doubles crowns, was a member of four team championships and finished with a record of 139-1 for the Blue Devils from 2004-2007.
Sheets later had a successful career at East Tennessee State University.
Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer (Hillsville High School) is also a member of the class.
Barney Cobb (John Marshall High School, track and field), Wheeler Hughes (Dunbar High School, basketball), Leroy Keyes (George Washington-Carver, football and basketball), Cora Evern Jackson-Robinson (Essex, basketball/softball/track and field), Jeff King (Pulaski County, football/basketball), Jasmine Thomas (Oakton, basketball) were the other athletes who will be inducted.
High school coaches going in are Gregg Conner (Powhatan, baseball), Darnell Dozier (Princess Anne, basketball) and Jim Larkin (Chancellor, field hockey), while Charlie Cloe (Central Virginia Officials Association), Tom Dolan (Jamestown High School Athletic Director/VHSL Associate Director) and Varlie Kibler (Harrisonburg High School, journalism) made it as contributors.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
THS twosome make plans
Tennessee High seniors Daniel Hicks and Trevor Dowdell signed with colleges on Wednesday.
Hicks will play baseball at Rhodes College, a NCAA Division III program in Memphis, Tennessee.
Dowdell will play football at Emory & Henry College.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Emmanuel edges King
Breanna Locke hit two free throws with 48 seconds remaining as Emmauel edged King, 62-60, for a Conference Carolinas victory.
King (12-12, 9-9) lost despite a superb 14-point, 19-rebounds, six-block showing from Kori West.
Kiser leads LMU past Wise
Lexi Kiser (Graham) had 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals as Lincoln Memorial posted a 65-59 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Wednesday.
Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) had 18 points and 10 rebounds for UVa-Wise (10-13, 6-11), which was outscored 27-13 over the game’s final 10 minutes.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Helton, Ferrum top Wasps
Nick Helton (Lebanon) had 11 points and four rebounds as well-balanced Ferrum earned a 98-74 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry.
E&H (5-18, 2-12) was led by the duo of Colin Molden (23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Chilhowie High School graduate Dylan Catron (15 points, seven rebounds).
Cavs crushed by LMU
Devin Whitfield led five Lincoln Memorial scorers in double figures with 21 points as the Railsplitters recorded a 94-76 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Cameron Whiteside led UVa-Wise (5-17, 1-15) with 31 points. LMU (23-1, 16-0) is ranked second in the latest NCAA Division II national poll.
Emmanuel ends King’s streak
The Emmanuel Lions shot 54 percent from the field to collect a 101-87 Conference Carolinas win over the King University Tornado on Wednesday.
It was the first loss for King (18-6, 12-4) since Jan. 11. Jordan Floyd had 29 points for the Tornado on the same day he was named the NCAA Division II national player of the week.
Meanwhile, King’s Mike Salomon scored his 1,000th career point in the loss.
LATE TUESDAY
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SWCC falls in Double OT
Nationally-ranked Catawba Valley Community College held off Southwest Virginia for an 88-86 double-overtime victory on Tuesday.
SWCC was led by Malou Savanna’s 24 points. Former Tennessee High standouts Hailie Hatcher (15 points) and LynLeigh Rhodes (11 points) also scored in double digits in the loss.
