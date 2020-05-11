et

Jason Shay was officially introduced as the new men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State University on Monday during an online press conference.

Shay is the 17th head coach in program history and spent the past five seasons as an assistant with the Buccaneers.

“We’re going to recruit offense and teach defense,” Shay said. “We’re going to continue to be versatile, long, deep and experienced.”

The 47-year-old Shay was a guard for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes from 1991-95 prior to entering the coaching profession.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments