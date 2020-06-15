Seth Padgett is the new head football coach at Patrick Henry High School.
He was appointed during Monday night’s Washington County school board meeting and replaces Mark Palmer, who resigned in April to take a head-coaching position at a high school in Kentucky.
Padgett played multiple sports at now-defunct St. Paul High School in Wise County, Virginia, and competed in football at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.
His extensive coaching resume includes stints as an assistant at St. Paul, Eastside, Patrick Henry, Fort Chiswell and Chilhowie. He spent the 2017 season as the head coach at Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee, California, going 5-4-1 at the school located 40 miles north of San Diego and 60 miles south of Los Angeles.
Seth’s father, Walt, coached at several Southwest Virginia schools.
PH went 13-1 last year, won the Hogoheegee District and VHSL Region 1D titles and reached the state semifinals.
There will be more on this story in Wednesday’s Bristol Herald Courier.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sturgill is J.I. Burton’s new coach
Terry Sturgill has been appointed as the new girls basketball coach at J.I. Burton High School.
He takes over for Chris Smith, who resigned last month after three seasons on the job.
Sturgill was most recently an assistant for the boys basketball team at Burton.
