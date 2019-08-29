Rye Cove High School’s season-opening football game on Friday night will not be played as Jenkins (Kentucky) did not have enough players to compete per school officials.
Jenkins has lost 25 straight games, all by double figures and the Cavaliers were crushed, 39-8, by Breathitt County (Kentucky) last week in their season-opener.
Rye Cove is trying to find a 10th game. Rural Retreat and George Wythe were left in a similar situation when Bland County cancelled its season before it even began.
“We are looking for a game so we can get 10,” said Rye Cove coach Cheyenne Osborne. “Nobody wants to have their kids play nine games.”
