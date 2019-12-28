Rural Retreat won the team championship at the Big Orange Invitational wrestling tournament, which concluded on Saturday in Vinton, Virginia.
Dorian Delp (160-pound weight class), Wyatt Sage (170) and Ross Via (182) earned individual titles for the Indians.
Abingdon’s Jack Newton (138) and Jack Campbell (152) also won individual titles at the event.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H falls to Wesley
Wesley College jumped out to a 15-4 lead and never trailed in taking a 97-75 win over Emory & Henry on Saturday in the Holiday Inn Captains Shootout in Newport News, Virginia.
Anthony Williams and Malcolm Morgan each scored 16 points to lead the Wasps (3-7).
