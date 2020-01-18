Saturday’s Rural Retreat Invitational was won by the host team as the Indians crowned seven individual champions en route to the title.
Parker Stone (106-pound weight class), Blake Battaglia (113), Ely Blevins (120), Blane Sage (152), Dorian Delp (160), Wyatt Sage (170) and Eli Fortuner (195) were victorious as Rural Retreat racked up a team score of 237.5. Mount Airy of North Carolina was runner-up with 173, while Georg Wythe was third with 135.
Stone, Battaglia, Blevins, Sage and Fortuner all won via pin in the finals with Fortuner needing just 36 seconds to dispatch Mount Airy’s Edwin Agabo.
George Wythe’s Sebastian Lamrouex (126) and Marion heavyweight Will Moss also won.
Eastside’s Jaxson Willis (106), Wise County Central’s Tyler Herron (113), Rural Retreat’s Justin Martin (126), Wise County Central’s Brayden Spears (132), George Wythe’s Andrew Temple (138), Marion’s Jake Robinson (145), Northwood’s Jake Keesee (152), GW’s Terry Morgan (160), GW’s Adam Akers (170), Rural Retreat’s Ross Via (182), Marion’s Landen Mabe (220) and Tazewell’s Josh Herndon (285) had runner-up finishes.
Campbell wins title for AHS
Abingdon High School’s Jack Campbell won the 152-pound title on Saturday at the Big Blue Invitational in Christiansburg, Virginia.
Campbell went 5-0 in the two-day event and polished off his championship by taking a 7-1 decison over Oyis “Mark” Daroshefski of Cave Spring in the finals.
Jack Newton placed second at 138 pounds and Dalton Minnick finished fourth at 106 for Abingdon.
Arrington, Estes, Lee place third
Mason Arrington of Sullivan East and the Lee High duo of Nick Napier and Luke Estes earned third-place finishes at Saturday’s Greeneville Invitational.
Arrington got his bronze medal in the 145-pound weight class, while Napier (160) and Estes (195) placed third for the Generals.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
King crushes Limestone
Jordan Floyd fired in 28 points as King University cruised to a 97-71 Conference Carolinas victory over Limestone. The Tornado (12-5, 7-3) shot 55.6 percent from the field.
UVa-Wise drops fifth straight
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise suffered an 81-77 South Atlantic Conference setback to Coker on Saturday, the fifth straight loss for the Highland Cavaliers. UVa-Wise (5-11, 1-9) was led by the 21-point, 16-rebound effort of Cameron Whiteside.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Limestone cruises past King
The Limestone Saints drained 14 3-pointers in cruising to an 80-64 Conference Carolinas win over King. King (9-8, 6-5) was led by Ali Golden’s 19 points, while freshman guard Amaya Lee (Virginia High) contributed five points and two steals.
ETSU whipped by Wofford
East Tennessee State committed 25 turnovers in a 76-47 Southern Conference loss to the Wofford Terriers. ETSU (6-13, 1-3) was led by the 14-point, six-rebound effort of Micah Scheetz.
Kestner, Vanzant star in Wise win
Freshman Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) hauled down 12 rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 73-59 South Atlantic Conference win over Coker. UVa-Wise (8-8, 4-6) also received 21 points and 10 rebounds from Nia Vanzant and closed the game on a 26-10 run.
