PREP FOOTBALL
Rural Retreat finds 10th game
Rural Retreat High School announced on Wednesday that it will host Montcalm (West Virginia) for its homecoming football game on Oct. 18.
The Indians had originally been left without a homecoming opponent when Bland County announced it was cancelling its 2019 season on Aug. 8 due to a lack of participation.
Rural Retreat also shifted its Hogoheegee District game at Chilhowie to Oct. 11.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
McClung scores 21 points
Georgetown University sophomore guard Mac McClung pumped in 21 points as the Hoyas cruised to a 112-67 over Bahamas Select on Wednesday in the second game of their foreign tour.
A former Gate City High School star, McClung was a member of the All-Big East Conference Freshmen team last season.
PRO BASEBALL
Kingsport Mets edge Danville
Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez, Andres Regnault and Anthony Dirocie each drove in a run as the Kingsport Mets collected a 4-3 victory over the Danville Braves in the only Appalachian League game played on Wednesday night.