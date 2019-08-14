Villanova Georgetown Basketball

Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing, left, talks with guard Mac McClung (2) during the second half of a game against Villanova on Feb. 20, 2019. 

 Nick Wass/AP

PREP FOOTBALL

Rural Retreat finds 10th game

Rural Retreat High School announced on Wednesday that it will host Montcalm (West Virginia) for its homecoming football game on Oct. 18.

The Indians had originally been left without a homecoming opponent when Bland County announced it was cancelling its 2019 season on Aug. 8 due to a lack of participation.

Rural Retreat also shifted its Hogoheegee District game at Chilhowie to Oct. 11.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

McClung scores 21 points

Georgetown University sophomore guard Mac McClung pumped in 21 points as the Hoyas cruised to a 112-67 over Bahamas Select on Wednesday in the second game of their foreign tour.

A former Gate City High School star, McClung was a member of the All-Big East Conference Freshmen team last season.

PRO BASEBALL

Kingsport Mets edge Danville

Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez, Andres Regnault and Anthony Dirocie each drove in a run as the Kingsport Mets collected a 4-3 victory over the Danville Braves in the only Appalachian League game played on Wednesday night.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments