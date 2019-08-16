The schedule shuffle continues for Rural Retreat High School’s football team.
The Indians announced earlier this week they would play Montcalm (West Virginia) in their homecoming game on Oct. 18, but they revealed on Friday that those plans had been axed.
The Hogoheegee District game at Chilhowie will now be Oct. 18 and the Indians still have open dates on Oct. 11 and Nov. 1.
The schedule quandary occurred when the Bland County Bears announced on Aug. 8 that they were not fielding a team this fall due to a lack of participation. Rural Retreat had originally had the Bears scheduled as their homecoming foe.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Virginia team wins
Loudoun South from Virginia opened the Little League World Series with a 3-0 win over Barrington, Rhode Island, on Friday.
Justin Lee, Lian Thyen and Chase Obstarten combined to pitch a no-hitter for the 11 and 12-year-old team based out of South Riding, Virginia. The squad won the state tournament in Abingdon last month.