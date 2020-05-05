Gate City product and Georgetown sophomore Mac McClung has not withdrawn from the 2020 NBA Draft, according to Hazan Sports Management Group.
Earlier in the day, 247Sports reported that McClung had withdrawn from the draft, citing Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing for that information.
Hazan followed later, tweeting that McClung “has received great feedback thus far from NBA teams” and that he “has NOT notified anyone” of any decisions.
McClung, a product of Gate City High School, declared for the NBA Draft on March 28, but didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to the Hoyas.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Kiser to coach volleyball at Abingdon
Abingdon High School added a pair of coaches during a school board meeting on Monday night.
Lori Kiser has been selected to coach the Abingdon volleyball team, replacing Rachel Harding Kopp, who spent eight seasons as head coach of the Falcons, leading them to 25 wins and a berth in the Class 3D regional semifinals last season.
In addition, Kailee McKinney will take over as cheerleading coach for the Falcons.
