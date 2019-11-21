Hailey Sutherland led a balanced attack for Ridgeview as the Wolfpack earned a 54-38 win over Letcher County Central of Kentucky in a VHSL Benefit Game on Thursday night.
Cassidy Thomas added 10 points, while Brooklyn Frazier dished out five assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H prevails in overtime
Sydney McKinney (Union), Kara Stafford (Sullivan East) and Peyton Williams (Northwood) led the way as Emory & Henry earned a 77-70 overtime win over Piedmont on Thursday.
E&H (4-1) fell behind 14-2 to start the game, but rallied.
McKinney had 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Stafford (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Williams (10 points, 10 rebounds) collected double-doubles.
