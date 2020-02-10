r

Richlands High School claimed the championship at Monday’s Southwest District wrestling duals at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

Richlands, Virginia High and Lebanon finished in a three-way tie in the event, but the Blue Tor-nado prevailed via the tiebreaker. VHS was runner-up and Lebanon placed third.

Lebanon’s Logan Smith (SWD wrestler of the year) and Frank Daugherty of Richlands (SWD coach of the year) were honored.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Richlands to hold fundraiser for flood damage

Richlands High School will be accepting donations, supplies and monetary help for flood vic-tims tonight during its home boys and girls basketball games with Marion.

“Sink Hoops Not Hope,” will help folks affected by the floods that took place in Richlands last week. The JV girls game will start things at 4 p.m., followed by JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

King’s Floyd honored again

King University senior Jordan Floyd is the latest recipient of the Conference Carolinas men’s basketball player of the week award, the sixth time this season he’s earned the honor.

He had 43 points in two games last week as the Tornado topped Erskine and Mount Olive.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Kohlase earns league honor

Sean Kohlase was named Conference Carolinas men’s volleyball co-player of the week, shar-ing the honors with Aleksa Lakic of Emmanuel.

Kohlhase had 25 kills in two wins last week for the Tornado.

