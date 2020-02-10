Richlands High School claimed the championship at Monday’s Southwest District wrestling duals at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Richlands, Virginia High and Lebanon finished in a three-way tie in the event, but the Blue Tor-nado prevailed via the tiebreaker. VHS was runner-up and Lebanon placed third.
Lebanon’s Logan Smith (SWD wrestler of the year) and Frank Daugherty of Richlands (SWD coach of the year) were honored.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Richlands to hold fundraiser for flood damage
Richlands High School will be accepting donations, supplies and monetary help for flood vic-tims tonight during its home boys and girls basketball games with Marion.
“Sink Hoops Not Hope,” will help folks affected by the floods that took place in Richlands last week. The JV girls game will start things at 4 p.m., followed by JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
King’s Floyd honored again
King University senior Jordan Floyd is the latest recipient of the Conference Carolinas men’s basketball player of the week award, the sixth time this season he’s earned the honor.
He had 43 points in two games last week as the Tornado topped Erskine and Mount Olive.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Kohlase earns league honor
Sean Kohlase was named Conference Carolinas men’s volleyball co-player of the week, shar-ing the honors with Aleksa Lakic of Emmanuel.
Kohlhase had 25 kills in two wins last week for the Tornado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.