Bill Ramseyer, who coached at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and former Emory & Henry College boss Lou Wacker are among 33 coaches from the divisional ranks on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 class.
Ramseyer was the first coach in the history of UVa-Wise’s program, leading the Highland Cavaliers from 1991-2001. He also had a successful run at Wilmington College in Ohio, which included a NAIA national runner-up finish in 1980.
Wacker is the winningest head coach in E&H history and led the Wasps to 11 Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles and five playoff berths from 1982-2004.
ETSU announces five future opponents
The East Tennessee State football team has added games with five future opponents, including three FBS schools.
ETSU will travel to Mississippi State in 2022, Liberty in in 2023 and 2025 and North Carolina. The visit to face the Tar Heels was originally slated for 2022, but has been moved to 2026.
The Buccaneers have also added three home games with UVa-Wise in 2021, ‘24 and ‘27. ETSU will also host Delaware State in 2021 and travel to face the Hornets in 2022.
PREP BASEBALL
A-Town Falcons win
The A-Town Falcons from Abingdon took a 1-0 win over Team Whited from Kingsport as three Abingdon pitchers combined on a one-hitter in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
Jake O’Quinn (3 innings), Will Jennings (2 innings) and Luke Francisco (1 inning) held Team Whited to just one hit.
Jake O’Quinn and Ethan Ketron both doubled for A-Town as Francisco scored the lone run in the sixth on a fielder’s choice by Ethan Gibson.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Janota to join ETSU hoops
Tyler Janota, who has spent the last three years as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Texas, has been hired as ETSU’s director of Basketball Sport Performance.
Janota will be responsible for the strength and conditioning efforts – including training, nutrition and recovery needs - for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs.
COLLEGE BASS FISHING
King duo places in top 10
Three King University bass fishing teams competed in the Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) at Smith Mountain Lake last weekend.
King students Landon Lawson and Donavan Carson placed ninth out of 55 teams for the Tornado. The duo caught five fish that totaled 13 pounds and 7 ounces.
Nicholas Gilbert and Hunter McClaskey placed 33rd, while Jacob Lovell and Dillon Bryant were 41st.
Lawson and Carson qualified for the 2021 FLW National Championship. They have also qualified for the Bassmaster National Championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.