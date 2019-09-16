Steve Posey is the new head boys basketball coach at John Battle High School, principal Jimmy King announced on Monday.
Posey played at Battle and Emory & Henry College and has been an assistant coach on Jon Odum’s staff with the Trojans the last few seasons.
Odum died in August after a three-year battle with brain cancer.
Read more on this story in Wednesday’s Bristol Herald Courier.
