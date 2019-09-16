jb

Steve Posey is the new head boys basketball coach at John Battle High School, principal Jimmy King announced on Monday.

Posey played at Battle and Emory & Henry College and has been an assistant coach on Jon Odum’s staff with the Trojans the last few seasons.

Odum died in August after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Read more on this story in Wednesday’s Bristol Herald Courier.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments